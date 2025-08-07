Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 69.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.59% to Rs 7.63 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures declined 69.10% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 75.59% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.6331.2653.7445.654.5514.374.0113.853.3410.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News