Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 22.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 22.61% to Rs 12.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 52.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.52.2944.6629.9728.8020.4716.8816.8213.7012.5810.26

