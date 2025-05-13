Raymond consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 109.67% to Rs 557.46 crore

Net profit of Raymond declined 42.08% to Rs 132.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 229.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 109.67% to Rs 557.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 265.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 365.97% to Rs 7631.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1637.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.17% to Rs 1946.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 972.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

