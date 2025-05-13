Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bliss GVS Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bliss GVS Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.07% to Rs 197.99 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma reported to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.07% to Rs 197.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.73% to Rs 84.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 809.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 770.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales197.99198.13 0 809.73770.24 5 OPM %10.6514.31 -15.6519.55 - PBDT31.4832.10 -2 155.06172.45 -10 PBT23.4425.25 -7 125.64146.07 -14 NP15.54-9.15 LP 84.3075.45 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shyamkamal Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Starlog Enterprises standalone net profit declines 94.96% in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial reports consolidated net profit of Rs 209.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit rises 13.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 4.37% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story