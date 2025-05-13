Bliss GVS Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.07% to Rs 197.99 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma reported to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.07% to Rs 197.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.73% to Rs 84.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 809.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 770.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

197.99198.13809.73770.2410.6514.3115.6519.5531.4832.10155.06172.4523.4425.25125.64146.0715.54-9.1584.3075.45

