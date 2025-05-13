Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit rises 13.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.33% to Rs 1968.86 croreNet profit of Thomas Cook (India) rose 13.96% to Rs 64.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.33% to Rs 1968.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1663.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.81% to Rs 254.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 259.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 8139.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7299.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
