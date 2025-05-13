JM Financial reports consolidated net profit of Rs 209.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.19% to Rs 985.97 crore

Net profit of JM Financial reported to Rs 209.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 228.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.19% to Rs 985.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1251.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.40% to Rs 821.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 409.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.23% to Rs 4319.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4706.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

