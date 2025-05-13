Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JM Financial reports consolidated net profit of Rs 209.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial reports consolidated net profit of Rs 209.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 21.19% to Rs 985.97 crore

Net profit of JM Financial reported to Rs 209.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 228.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.19% to Rs 985.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1251.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.40% to Rs 821.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 409.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.23% to Rs 4319.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4706.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales985.971251.13 -21 4319.014706.55 -8 OPM %58.6354.41 -53.0358.29 - PBDT327.75288.90 13 1060.641253.26 -15 PBT311.42274.74 13 996.851200.23 -17 NP209.53-228.68 LP 821.31409.84 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit rises 13.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 4.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Ventive Hospitality standalone net profit rises 21.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Bliss GVS Pharma reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 23.04% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story