Starlog Enterprises standalone net profit declines 94.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.44% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of Starlog Enterprises declined 94.96% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.44% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 27.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 11.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.153.3311.9911.41-60.00-127.6321.1018.84-1.874.451.472.30-2.883.97-1.81-0.960.203.9727.06-0.96

