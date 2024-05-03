Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond consolidated net profit rises 17.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Raymond consolidated net profit rises 17.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 2608.50 crore

Net profit of Raymond rose 17.94% to Rs 229.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 2608.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2150.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 209.63% to Rs 1637.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 528.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 9019.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8214.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2608.502150.18 21 9019.518214.72 10 OPM %16.6915.66 -14.5114.60 - PBDT411.46328.03 25 2192.621079.82 103 PBT323.17266.42 21 1908.94844.47 126 NP229.21194.35 18 1637.75528.94 210

First Published: May 03 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

