Raymond net profit slumps 61% YoY to Rs 72 crore in Q3

Raymond's consolidated net profit tumbled 61.01% to Rs 72.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 185.39 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 35.55% year on year (YoY) to Rs 985.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 14% YoY to Rs 100 crore during the December 2024 quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 169 crore, registering a growth of 33% as compared with Rs 127 crore in same quarter last year. EBTDA margin reduced to 17.2% in Q3 FY25 from 17.5% in Q3 FY24.

Raymond Realty posted revenue of Rs 488 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 439 crore in Q3 FY24 recording a solid growth of 11%. The segment reported an EBITDA of Rs 116 crore in third quarter of FY25 from Rs 97 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin at 23.8% in Q3 of FY25, up 160 bps.

The company achieved a booking value of Rs 505 crore, primarily driven by demand for The Address by GS 2.0, 'TenX ERA', sale of retail shops in Thane and in JDA 'The Address by GS' in Bandra.

The firm stated that the total potential revenue from its current Real Estate Business is more than Rs 32,000 crore, which includes over Rs 25,000 crore from Thane Land parcel and over Rs 7,000 crore from 4 separate JDAs.

The realtors engineering business reported sales of Rs 433 crore in Q3 FY25, doubling revenue compared to Rs 217 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, including revenue from Maini Precision Products (MPPL). The segment delivered an EBITDA margin of 12% in Q3 FY25 lower as compared to 13.8% in Q3 FY24, mainly due to changes in the product mix. The aerospace business is expected to grow post resolution of production issues faced by one of the largest aircraft manufacturer leading to delays in order.

The firm has a net cash surplus of Rs 696 crore at the end of the current quarter.

Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman & managing director, We witnessed continued growth momentum in our Real Estate business during the quarter, with a strong booking value on account of successful launch of a new residential tower and continued traction in high street retail shops on our Thane land. Additionally, we remain optimistic about the future of our Engineering business, particularly in the aerospace sector, where we foresee significant growth opportunities. As we enter the last quarter of the financial year, we remain optimistic about the growth trends across businesses and we are confident in our ability to deliver sustained value to our stakeholders.

Raymond Group has been a pioneer and leader in fabric manufacturing, since 1925, and then forayed into other sectors such as engineering business and Real Estate. Raymond Realty has cemented its position amongst the home buyers in MMR region. Raymonds engineering business is well known with its leadership position in manufacturing files and hand tools and has a significant presence in national and international markets.

The scrip rose 0.61% to Rs 1,516.50 on the BSE.

