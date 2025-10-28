India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 12.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.36% to Rs 198.71 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 12.83% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 198.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 190.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.198.71190.407.347.5631.3029.4530.9129.1525.5022.60

