Raymond Realty makes market debut after demerger

Shares of Raymond Realty, the recently demerged real estate arm of Raymond, listed on the stock exchanges today.

The stock debuted at Rs 1,000 on the NSE, compared to a discovered price of Rs 1,039.30. On the BSE, it opened at Rs 1,005, against a discovered price of Rs 1,031.30. At last check, the stock was trading at Rs 1,034.60 on the NSE and Rs 1,002 on the BSE.

The demerger became effective on 1 May 2025. Under the scheme, shareholders received one share of Raymond Realty for every share held in Raymond.

This is the Raymond Group's second major restructuring move, following the demerger and listing of Raymond Lifestyle in September 2024. The group aims to unlock value through a vertical-focused corporate structure.

In the fourth quarter of FY25, Raymond Realty reported revenue of Rs 766 crore, up 13% from Rs 677 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA rose to Rs 194 crore from Rs 171 crore in the same period last year, with EBITDA margin improving to 25.3%. The company signed two new Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) in Mahim and Wadala, with a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 6,800 crore. These additions raised the total potential revenue from Raymond Realtys portfolio to nearly Rs 40,000 crore, including Rs 25,000 crore from its Thane land parcel and Rs 14,000 crore from JDA-led projects.