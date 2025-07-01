Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI indicators continue to underscore the stability of the USD/INR exchange rate: Financial stability report

RBI indicators continue to underscore the stability of the USD/INR exchange rate: Financial stability report

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The Indian foreign exchange market witnessed bouts of volatility even as the USD/INR exchange rate recorded sharp two-way movements during January-May 2025, according to RBI financial stability report. The pace of rupee depreciation accelerated in late 2024 and continued till February 2025. In March and April, however, it appreciated supported by the broad-based weakness of the USD and relatively better economic outlook for India vis-vis other economies, RBI noted. Different indicators, such as the real effective exchange rate (REER), the exchange market pressure (EMP) index, implied volatility derived from option prices, and offshore-onshore spreads, continue to underscore the stability of the exchange rate, the central bank noted.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

