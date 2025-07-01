Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC slides after iron ore price cut; new rates effective 1 July

NMDC slides after iron ore price cut; new rates effective 1 July

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
NMDC fell 3.23% to Rs 67.76 after the state-owned iron ore miner informed that it has reduced the prices of its lump ore and fines, with the effect from 1 July, 2025.

The company has cut its prices of Baila lump ore by Rs 600 per tonne to Rs 5,700 per tonne. It has cut the price of Baila fines by Rs 500 per tonne to Rs 4,850 per tonne.

NMDC had cut prices in June as well by Rs 140 Rs 150 per tonne.

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of Iron Ore along with Diamond, production and sale of Sponge Iron and generation and sale of Wind Power.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4.6% to Rs 1,477.68 crore on 7.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,004.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

