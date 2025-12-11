Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China Shanghai Composite index slips 0.7%

China Shanghai Composite index slips 0.7%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Asian markets witnessed weak sentiment in Thursday's trading as markets digested the Fed's widely expected rate cut, the forward guidance for 2026 and beyond, as well as the extent of dissent in the FOMC decision.

Though markets turned cautious in the aftermath of the Fed's projection of a single rate cut for 2026, losses were limited by the less-than-expected hawkishness in the Fed's guidance.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.7 percent to finish trading at 3,873.32, versus the previous close of 3900.50. The day's trading ranged between 3,862.82 and 3,904.96.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

TCC Concept allots 76,112 equity shares on preferential basis

Tata Power bags Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission project

Astra Microwave Products secures order worth Rs 171.38 cr

Oswal Pumps receives order worth Rs 380 cr from MSEDCL

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story