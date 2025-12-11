China Shanghai Composite index slips 0.7%

Asian markets witnessed weak sentiment in Thursday's trading as markets digested the Fed's widely expected rate cut, the forward guidance for 2026 and beyond, as well as the extent of dissent in the FOMC decision.

Though markets turned cautious in the aftermath of the Fed's projection of a single rate cut for 2026, losses were limited by the less-than-expected hawkishness in the Fed's guidance.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.7 percent to finish trading at 3,873.32, versus the previous close of 3900.50. The day's trading ranged between 3,862.82 and 3,904.96.

