Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCC Concept allots 76,112 equity shares on preferential basis

TCC Concept allots 76,112 equity shares on preferential basis

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Increases stake in Pepperfry by 0.23% to 98.98%

TCC Concept has allotted 76,112 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 557.9445 (including a premium of Rs 547.9445) aggregating to Rs 4.24 crore on preferential basis to person other than the promoter group, being a shareholder of Pepperfry, for consideration other than cash, in lieu of additional acquisition of 0.23% stake in Pepperfry on a fully diluted basis by way of a share swap.

Pursuant to this transaction, the Company's total stake in Pepperfry Limited on fully diluted basis has increased to 98.98%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Power bags Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission project

Astra Microwave Products secures order worth Rs 171.38 cr

Oswal Pumps receives order worth Rs 380 cr from MSEDCL

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

S&P Global Ratings recognizes Biocon Biologics' accelerated debt reduction

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story