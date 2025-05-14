RBI announces OMO Purchase of Government of India Securities for Rs 25000 crore

As announced via a press release dated April 28, 2025, the Reserve Bank will be conducting OMO purchase for an aggregate amount of Rs 25,000 crore on May 15 , 2025. Accordingly, the Reserve Bank will purchase Government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. The Reserve Bank said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept bids for less than the aggregate amount, purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off, accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News