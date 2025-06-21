RBI house price index up 3.1% for Q4 2024-25

On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI increased by 0.9% in Q4 of 2024-25

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its quarterly house price index (HPI) (base: 2010-11=100) for Q4 of 2024-25. All-India HPI increased by 3.1% (y-o-y) in Q4 of 2024-25 as compared with 3.1% growth in the previous quarter and 4.1% growth a year ago. Among cities, the high growth was witnessed at 8.8% for Kolkata, while Kochi recorded a contraction of 2.3%.

The index is based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities.

On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI increased by 0.9% in Q4 of 2024-25. Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata and Chennai are the major cities recording a sequential rise in house prices during the latest quarter.