Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

With gross development value of Rs 3,350 cr

Prestige Group announced the launch of its newest residential project - Prestige Pallavaram Gardens, strategically located on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road in Chennai.

Set across 21.84 acres, the project features a thoughtfully planned mix of 2,069 premium apartments in 2, 3, and 4 BHK configurations, offering a total saleable area of 3.1 million square feet. With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 3,350 crore, the development is poised to become one of the marquee residential communities in the region.

The project is designed to deliver an elevated lifestyle experience, centered around a 65,000 sq. ft. clubhouse that includes two swimming pools, wellness zones, fitness areas, and multiple recreational and social spaces for residents of all age groups.