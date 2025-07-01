Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With gross development value of Rs 3,350 cr

Prestige Group announced the launch of its newest residential project - Prestige Pallavaram Gardens, strategically located on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road in Chennai.

Set across 21.84 acres, the project features a thoughtfully planned mix of 2,069 premium apartments in 2, 3, and 4 BHK configurations, offering a total saleable area of 3.1 million square feet. With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 3,350 crore, the development is poised to become one of the marquee residential communities in the region.

The project is designed to deliver an elevated lifestyle experience, centered around a 65,000 sq. ft. clubhouse that includes two swimming pools, wellness zones, fitness areas, and multiple recreational and social spaces for residents of all age groups.

Located just minutes away from Chennai's prominent commercial hubs, IT parks, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, Prestige Pallavaram Gardens combines unmatched connectivity with tranquil, well-planned living spaces. Its location on the fast-developing Pallavaram Thoraipakkam Radial Road offers residents excellent access to the city's key transit routes and economic centers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

Non-food bank credit gains by 9.8% on year

Services exports up 9.6% on year in May-25, services imports contract 1.1%

Yen strengthens to 2-week high

We could be entering uncharted territory in the global financial system as USD's primacy and safe-haven status are being challenged, alerts RBI

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story