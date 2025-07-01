Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

With gross development value of Rs 3,350 cr
Prestige Group announced the launch of its newest residential project - Prestige Pallavaram Gardens, strategically located on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road in Chennai.
Set across 21.84 acres, the project features a thoughtfully planned mix of 2,069 premium apartments in 2, 3, and 4 BHK configurations, offering a total saleable area of 3.1 million square feet. With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 3,350 crore, the development is poised to become one of the marquee residential communities in the region.
The project is designed to deliver an elevated lifestyle experience, centered around a 65,000 sq. ft. clubhouse that includes two swimming pools, wellness zones, fitness areas, and multiple recreational and social spaces for residents of all age groups.
Located just minutes away from Chennai's prominent commercial hubs, IT parks, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, Prestige Pallavaram Gardens combines unmatched connectivity with tranquil, well-planned living spaces. Its location on the fast-developing Pallavaram Thoraipakkam Radial Road offers residents excellent access to the city's key transit routes and economic centers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app