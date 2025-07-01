Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

HBL Engineering Ltd registered volume of 4.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76991 shares
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 July 2025.
HBL Engineering Ltd registered volume of 4.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76991 shares. The stock rose 8.31% to Rs.642.00. Volumes stood at 59708 shares in the last session.
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd recorded volume of 78781 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14649 shares. The stock lost 1.11% to Rs.1,215.35. Volumes stood at 3435 shares in the last session.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd saw volume of 47590 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9210 shares. The stock increased 3.07% to Rs.7,465.00. Volumes stood at 8227 shares in the last session.
Olectra Greentech Ltd registered volume of 98282 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19074 shares. The stock rose 5.11% to Rs.1,231.65. Volumes stood at 9897 shares in the last session.
Varun Beverages Ltd notched up volume of 15.93 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.44% to Rs.455.55. Volumes stood at 4.11 lakh shares in the last session.
