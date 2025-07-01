Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HBL Engineering Ltd registered volume of 4.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76991 shares

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 July 2025.

HBL Engineering Ltd registered volume of 4.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76991 shares. The stock rose 8.31% to Rs.642.00. Volumes stood at 59708 shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd recorded volume of 78781 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14649 shares. The stock lost 1.11% to Rs.1,215.35. Volumes stood at 3435 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd saw volume of 47590 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9210 shares. The stock increased 3.07% to Rs.7,465.00. Volumes stood at 8227 shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd registered volume of 98282 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19074 shares. The stock rose 5.11% to Rs.1,231.65. Volumes stood at 9897 shares in the last session.

Varun Beverages Ltd notched up volume of 15.93 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.44% to Rs.455.55. Volumes stood at 4.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Escorts Kubota sells 11,498 tractors in June 2025; construction equipment sales drop over 27% YoY

Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.2% in May

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story