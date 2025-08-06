Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI streamlines procedure for opening special rupee vostro accounts

RBI streamlines procedure for opening special rupee vostro accounts

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has streamlined the process for banks to facilitate cross-border trade transactions in Indian Rupees by removing the requirement of prior RBI approval for opening Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs).The RBI has decided to allow Authorised Dealer (AD) banks to open Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs) of overseas correspondent banks without referring to the Reserve Bank for approval. The instruction is applicable with immediate effect, RBI said. In July 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had put in place an additional arrangement for invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports/ imports in Indian rupee. Under the arrangement, banks were permitted to open SRVAs of correspondent banks, with the prior approval of the Reserve Bank for settling cross-border trade transactions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 1,219 cr

BSE SME Mehul Colours paints the street green on debut

M&B Engineering rises on debut

RBI retains growth rate projection for FY26 at 6.5%

RBI keeps monetary policy unchanged

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story