Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI monetary policy meetings highlight tepid inflation, reveal steady domestic growth outlook

RBI monetary policy meetings highlight tepid inflation, reveal steady domestic growth outlook

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced yesterday minutes of the fifty-sixth meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), was held during August 4 to 6, 2025. Prof. Ram Singh stated that the CPI headline inflation has continued on its downward trajectory during the last two quarters, almost touching the floor of the tolerance band in June. The unexpected drop in CPI inflation has been driven primarily by a sharp decline in food inflation that registered its first negative print in June 2025 at (-) 0.2 per cent, the lowest since February 2019. Decline in food inflation is broad-based. He noted further that the GDP growth is holding up so far amidst mixed signals coming through some high-frequency indicators.

Rajiv Ranjan stated that the growth outlook for the Indian economy for 2025-26 has been evolving on the lines projected in the previous policy, despite unfavourable global demand conditions. The monsoon season has been progressing well with higher kharif sowing. Performance of the non-financial corporate sector is holding well. Key high-frequency volume-based activity indicators show that economic activity is holding firm. As such, growth is tracking our earlier projections, robust but still below aspirations

Poonam Gupta noted that despite receding from their peak of May and June, financial market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties have remained elevated; and some trade uncertainties have aggravated for India. Notwithstanding these challenges, the Indian economy remains resilient overall. A favourable monsoon, low inflation, government infrastructure spending and congenial financial conditions facilitated by frontloaded policy easing remains supportive of domestic economic activity

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra noted that global economy continues to traverse a period of heightened uncertainty on account of trade and tariff negotiations and lingering geopolitical tensions. Global growth outlook, however, has improved at the margin for 2025 driven by front loading of exports in anticipation of tariffs, easing of financial conditions and fiscal expansion in advanced economies (AEs).

He stated that domestic growth has evolved largely in line with the assessment set out in our June policy. During the remaining part of the financial year, growth is likely to receive support from both favourable supply-side factors as well as a supportive policy environment. Monsoon has progressed well, sowing has been satisfactory, and reservoir levels are comfortable, all of which augur well for farm output and rural demand. Urban demand is likely to pick up during the festive season, especially in a period of benign inflation. Services sector activity is also likely to remain strong, as evident from forward-looking assessments from surveys.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Lok Sabha clears Online Gaming Bill 2025, bans real money games

RailTel Corp gains after securing Rs 50-cr orders

Innova Captab gains after Baddi facility clears UK-MHRA inspection

RACL Geartech soars on long-term order from Indian motorcycle major

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story