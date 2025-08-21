Innova Captab gains after Baddi facility clears UK-MHRA inspection

Innova Captab advanced 1.24% to Rs 910.85 after the company said that its Cephalosporin plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh has successfully cleared the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK-MHRA) inspection.

The inspection was conducted from 18th August 2025 to 20th August 2025 with none critical & major observations.

Innova Captab is an integrated pharmaceutical company in India with a presence across the pharmaceutical value chain, including research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution and marketing, and exports. The company has three businesses: CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) services and products, domestic branded generics, and international branded generics.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 5.2% to Rs 31.02 crore on 19.5% increase in net sales to Rs 351.54 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.