RailTel Corp gains after securing Rs 50-cr orders

RailTel Corporation of India advanced 2.13% to Rs 366.85 after the company bagged two orders worth Rs 50.41 crore from the Kerala State Information Technology Mission (KSITM) and the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha.

The first order, valued at Rs 34.99 crore, has been awarded by KSITM for providing Data Centre Operator services, including operations and maintenance of State Data Centres, for a period of five years. The project is scheduled to be executed by 19 August 2025.

Additionally, the company received a Rs 15.42-crore order from Odishas Higher Education Department for the design and development of CMS-based bilingual websites for colleges. The project is to be completed by 19 February 2026.