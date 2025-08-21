Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp gains after securing Rs 50-cr orders

RailTel Corp gains after securing Rs 50-cr orders

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India advanced 2.13% to Rs 366.85 after the company bagged two orders worth Rs 50.41 crore from the Kerala State Information Technology Mission (KSITM) and the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha.

The first order, valued at Rs 34.99 crore, has been awarded by KSITM for providing Data Centre Operator services, including operations and maintenance of State Data Centres, for a period of five years. The project is scheduled to be executed by 19 August 2025.

Additionally, the company received a Rs 15.42-crore order from Odishas Higher Education Department for the design and development of CMS-based bilingual websites for colleges. The project is to be completed by 19 February 2026.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Innova Captab gains after Baddi facility clears UK-MHRA inspection

RACL Geartech soars on long-term order from Indian motorcycle major

LTTS launches PLxAI - its proprietary Gen-AI based framework

VA Tech Wabag gains on bagging Rs 47-cr water management order from RenewSys

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story