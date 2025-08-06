RBI's policy pause leaves bulls in limbo; Nifty below 24,600 mark

The domestic equity benchmarks ended lower on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of losses. Investor sentiment weakened after the Reserve Bank of India left key interest rates unchanged and maintained a neutral policy stance, signalling caution amid global trade headwinds. The Nifty slipped below the 24,600 mark, weighed down by losses in pharma, healthcare and IT stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 166.26 points or 0.21% to 80,543.99. The Nifty 50 index fell 75.35 points or 0.31% to 24,574.20. In two consecutive sessions, the Sensex declined 0.59% and the Nifty shed 0.60%.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.33%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.67%) and Infosys (down 1.64%) were major drags on the Nifty today.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.14%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1347 shares rose and 2705 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.11% to 11.96. RBI Monetary Policy Meeting Outcome: Banking stocks edged lower after the Reserve Bank of Indias Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.5% in its latest review, concluding on 6 August 2025.

The committee maintained its stance amid global uncertainties and a resilient domestic economy, choosing to allow more time for the transmission of its earlier rate cuts. The RBI noted that the global environment remains uncertain, with muted growth and uneven disinflation, although financial volatility has eased somewhat. The central bank retained its real GDP growth forecast for FY26 at 6.5%, with quarterly projections of 6.5% in Q1, 6.7% in Q2, 6.6% in Q3, and 6.3% in Q4. For Q1 FY27, growth is projected at 6.6%, with risks broadly balanced. On inflation, the RBI lowered its CPI forecast for FY26 to 3.1%, down from the earlier 3.7%. Quarterly inflation is now seen at 2.1% in Q2, 3.1% in Q3, and 4.4% in Q4. CPI inflation for Q1 FY27 is projected at 4.9%. The central bank noted that average inflation this year is expected to remain well below the target, largely due to easing food prices, although inflation may edge above the 4% mark from Q4 onwards.

The RBI highlighted that the full impact of the 100 basis points of rate cuts since February 2025 is still unfolding. Given the current macroeconomic conditions and external risks, the MPC decided to maintain the existing rate and continue with a neutral stance. It also signaled continued data monitoring to guide future policy moves. The minutes of the meeting will be released on August 20, while the next MPC meeting is scheduled from September 29 to October 1. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 1.12% to 6.395 from the previous close of 6.324. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.7450 compared with its close of 87.8800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 03 October 2025 settlement declined 0.52% to Rs 1,00,810. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.13% to 98.45. The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 0.93% to 4.235. In the commodities market, Brent crude for Oct 2025 settlement gained $1.06 or 1.57% to $68.70 a barrel. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures are currently up by 174 points, indicating a positive start for US stocks today. Most European indices advanced on Wednesday, as investors took advantage of recent market weakness, shrugging off fresh U.S. tariff threats and focusing instead on a mixed set of corporate earnings.

Asian indices ended higher as investors digested disappointing economic data and new tariff-related remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump. Were going to be announcing [tariffs] on semiconductors and chips, which is a separate category, because we want them made in the United States, Trump said on Tuesday stateside, adding that hell announce the new plan within the next week or so. On Wall Street, the three leading U.S. indexes finished lower Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.49%, closing at 6,299.19, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.65% to end at 20,916.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved 61.90 points lower, or 0.14%, to settle at 44,111.74.

U.S. services sector activity unexpectedly flatlined in July, data showed on Tuesday. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday its nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) slipped to 50.1 last month from 50.8 in June. The data indicated that the employment had weakened further and input costs climbed by the most in nearly three years, underscoring the impact from President Donald Trump's tariff policy. New Listing: Shares of National Securities Depository settled at Rs 936 on the BSE, representing a premium of 17% compared with the issue price of Rs 800. The scrip was listed at Rs 880, exhibiting a premium of 10% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 943.85 and a low of Rs 880. On the BSE, 3.70 crore shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty settled at Rs 196.85 on the BSE, representing a premium of 31.23% compared with the issue price of Rs 150. The scrip was listed at Rs 179.10, exhibiting a premium of 19.4% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 197 and a low of Rs 176.60. On the BSE, 1.69 crore shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of M&B Engineering settled at Rs 409.15 on the BSE, representing a premium of 6.27% compared with the issue price of Rs 385. The scrip was listed at 386, at a small premium of 0.26% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 418.85 and a low of Rs 373.25. On the BSE, 18.45 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Stocks in Spotlight: Bharti Airtel rose 0.08%. The company has reported a 103.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,948 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 2,925 crore in Q1 FY25. Total revenues increased by 28.5% YoY to Rs 49,463 crore in the AprilJune 2025 quarter. The growth was driven by strong momentum in both India and Africa. Divis Laboratories slipped 4.10% after the pharma majors consolidated net profit declined 17.67% to Rs 545 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 662 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations also declined 6.79% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 2,410 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Muthoot Capital Services tumbled 11.13% after the lender swung into the red for the June 2025 quarter, posting a net loss of Rs 4.41 crore. The loss marks a stark reversal from the Rs 5.92 crore profit reported in the March 2025 quarter and an even sharper fall from Rs 11.41 crore a year ago. Net interest income (NII) held firm, inching up 1% sequentially to Rs 70.21 crore in Q1 FY26. On an annual basis, NII rose a healthy 25%, suggesting the companys core lending operations remain stable, even as profitability took a hit. Interest income rose 6% QoQ and 45.32% YoY to Rs 145.32 crore.

Pidilite Industries added 1.44% after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.60% to Rs 672.41 crore on a 10.53% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,753.10 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. The company's board approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 and a special dividend of Rs 10 per share. Sandesh surged 19.95% after reporting a 14.95% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.04 crore for Q1 June 2025, compared to Rs 50.49 crore a year ago. Net sales rose 6.82% to Rs 73.33 crore from Rs 68.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Britannia Industries fell 4.53%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 2.98% to Rs 520.72 crore on 8.75% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,622.22 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Lupin shed 0.77%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on an 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Bajaj Auto shed 0.64%. The company posted 5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 2,096 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,988 crore in Q1 FY25. For the quarter, the company declared revenue of Rs 12,584 crore, a growth of 6% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EPL surged 2.60% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 55.76% to Rs 100 crore on 9.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,107.9 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. CCL Products (India) tanked 5.46% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 28.88% to Rs 72.44 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 101.86 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 26.29% Quarter on Quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,055.63 crore in Q1 FY26. TD Power Systems added 2.37% after the company reported a 41.65% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.07 crore on 35.83% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 371.90 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) fell 4.16%. The company reported a 3.24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 266.54 crore on a 2.40% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,153.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. VRL Logistics tanked 5.39%. The company's standalone net profit surged 272.59% to Rs 50.04 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 13.43 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 2.35% to Rs 744.33 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 727.20 crore in Q1 FY25. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) rose 0.50%. The companys consolidated net profit rose 23.86% to Rs 6,866.26 crore on a 15.46% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 28,539.04 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Total income grew by 15.73% year on year (YoY) to Rs 28,628.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

NCC rose 1.80%. The company reported an 8.46% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.14 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 209.92 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations also declined 6.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,178.99 crore in the first quarter of FY26. Gland Pharma shed 0.37%. The companys consolidated net profit surged 49.88% to Rs 215.48 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 143.76 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased by 7.41% YoY to Rs 1,505.62 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Highway Infrastructure received bids for 1,15,51,56,214 shares as against 1,60,43,046 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on Wednesday (6 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 72 times.