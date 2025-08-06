Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index falls 2.03%

Nifty Pharma index ended down 2.03% at 21523.75 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Divis Laboratories Ltd shed 4.30%, Ajanta Pharma Ltd slipped 3.58% and Biocon Ltd fell 3.21%. The Nifty Pharma index has fallen 0.00% over last one year compared to the 2.42% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.74% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.31% to close at 24574.2 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.21% to close at 80543.99 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News