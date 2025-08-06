Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index falls 2.03%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index falls 2.03%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Pharma index ended down 2.03% at 21523.75 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Divis Laboratories Ltd shed 4.30%, Ajanta Pharma Ltd slipped 3.58% and Biocon Ltd fell 3.21%. The Nifty Pharma index has fallen 0.00% over last one year compared to the 2.42% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.74% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.31% to close at 24574.2 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.21% to close at 80543.99 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Muthoot Capital tumbles as Q1 PAT slips into red

Sensex settles 166 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,600 level; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 276.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story