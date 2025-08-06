Nifty August futures trade at premium

India VIX rose 2.11% to 11.96.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,628, a premium of 53.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,574.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 75.35 points or 0.31% to 24,574.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.11% to 11.96.

BSE, Infosys and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

