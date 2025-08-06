Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 276.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 88.58% to Rs 107.34 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods rose 276.74% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 88.58% to Rs 107.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.107.3456.926.323.394.311.402.120.581.620.43

