Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 276.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
Sales rise 88.58% to Rs 107.34 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods rose 276.74% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 88.58% to Rs 107.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales107.3456.92 89 OPM %6.323.39 -PBDT4.311.40 208 PBT2.120.58 266 NP1.620.43 277

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

