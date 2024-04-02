Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says 97.69% of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation have been returned

RBI says 97.69% of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation have been returned

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 8202 crore at the close of business on March 29, 2024. Thus, 97.69% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned. The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation vide a Press Release dated May 19, 2023.

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

