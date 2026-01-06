Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI Supervisory Data Quality Index for commercial banks shows modest improvement

RBI Supervisory Data Quality Index for commercial banks shows modest improvement

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released an update giving an assessment of its Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) that measures data quality in terms of the Accuracy, Timeliness, Completeness and Consistency in the submission of returns. The sDQI score of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) has improved in September 2025 as compared to June 2025. The index edged up to 90.7 in Sep-25 compared to 89.9 in previous quarter. Timeliness saw an impressive spurt with the corresponding index for the competent soaring from 90.5 in Jun-25 to 93.5 in Sep-25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paisalo Digital successfully raises Rs 188.5 cr in Q3

JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

INR snaps four day losing streak against dollar but stays beyond Rs90/$ mark

India's automotive exports well positioned to scale further through continued value-chain integration

Sensex, Nifty slip for second day as tariff worries, FII selling weigh

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story