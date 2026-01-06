RBI Supervisory Data Quality Index for commercial banks shows modest improvement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released an update giving an assessment of its Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) that measures data quality in terms of the Accuracy, Timeliness, Completeness and Consistency in the submission of returns. The sDQI score of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) has improved in September 2025 as compared to June 2025. The index edged up to 90.7 in Sep-25 compared to 89.9 in previous quarter. Timeliness saw an impressive spurt with the corresponding index for the competent soaring from 90.5 in Jun-25 to 93.5 in Sep-25.

