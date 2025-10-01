Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to allow INR lending to non-residents in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka to boost cross-border trade

RBI to allow INR lending to non-residents in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka to boost cross-border trade

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
RBI, in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies stated that in order to promote the settlement of cross border transactions in INR and local currencies, the Reserve Bank of India has been progressively liberalising regulations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. To take this initiative further, it is essential that INR liquidity is made available and accessible to residents of other countries. As a calibrated step in this direction, RBI has decided that AD banks in India and their overseas branches may be permitted to lend in INR to persons resident in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, including a bank in these jurisdictions, to facilitate cross border trade transactions.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

