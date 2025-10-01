RBI appoints executive director Shirish Chandra Murmu as Deputy Guv

Reserve Bank of India Executive Director Shirish Chandra Murmu has been elevated as its Deputy Governor, the central bank said on Tuesday. He has been appointed as deputy governor for three years from the date of joining the post on or after October 9, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the RBI said in a statement on Tuesday. Murmu would replace M Rajeshwar Rao, whose extended tenure is coming to an end on October 8.

