Bank credit growth to industry slows to 6.5% in August: RBI

Bank credit to industry grew at a slower pace of 6.5% in August as against 9.7% in the corresponding period last year, according to Reserve Bank data released on Tuesday. The RBI has released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for August 2025 collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew 9.9% as on the fortnight ended August 22, 2025, compared to 13.6% in the year-ago period, RBI said. Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 7.6%.

