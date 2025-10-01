Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank credit growth to industry slows to 6.5% in August: RBI

Bank credit growth to industry slows to 6.5% in August: RBI

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bank credit to industry grew at a slower pace of 6.5% in August as against 9.7% in the corresponding period last year, according to Reserve Bank data released on Tuesday. The RBI has released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for August 2025 collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew 9.9% as on the fortnight ended August 22, 2025, compared to 13.6% in the year-ago period, RBI said. Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 7.6%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen extends gains on dollar weakness, US shutdown fears

Biocon Biologics inks settlement and license agreement with Amgen Inc.

Bajaj Auto September sales volumes jump 9%

Epack Prefab Technologies tumbles on debut

Bajaj Auto gains on posting 9% YoY rise in Sept'25 auto sales

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story