Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues revised liquidity management framework; retains call rate as the operating target of the monetary policy

RBI issues revised liquidity management framework; retains call rate as the operating target of the monetary policy

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday announced that it will continue to use the overnight weighted average call rate (WACR) as the operating target of the monetary policy. The Reserve Bank will, however, continue to keep track of rates in other overnight money market segments to ensure orderly evolution of money market rates and smoothen transmission, it said. WACR is the average interest rate at which banks borrow and lend funds to each other for a short period, typically overnight, in the inter-bank call money market.

Further, the existing symmetric corridor system - aimed at stabilizing overnight market rates - is retained with repo rate at the middle and standing deposit facility (SDF) and marginal standing facility (MSF) on either side of the policy rate, acting as the lower bound (floor) and upper bound (ceiling) of the corridor, respectively. The central bank also discontinued 14-day variable rate repo (VRR) and variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) operations as the main operation for managing short-term/transient liquidity. Instead, the same will be managed primarily through 7-day VRR/ VRRR and other VRR/VRRR operations of tenors from overnight up to 14 days, at the discretion of the Reserve Bank based on its assessment of the system liquidity requirement, release said.

Instruments under the framework for managing durable liquidity, ie, open market operations (OMOs), long-term variable rate repo/reverse repo operations and forex swap auctions will continue to be part of the revised liquidity management framework, RBIs release said. The current requirement of maintaining a minimum of 90 percent of the prescribed CRR on a daily basis will continue, and Standalone Primary Dealers (SPDs) will have access to SDF, overnight reverse repo operations, and all repo operations, irrespective of their tenor.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI appoints executive director Shirish Chandra Murmu as Deputy Guv

Bank credit growth to industry slows to 6.5% in August: RBI

Yen extends gains on dollar weakness, US shutdown fears

Biocon Biologics inks settlement and license agreement with Amgen Inc.

Bajaj Auto September sales volumes jump 9%

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story