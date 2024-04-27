Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 59.08% to Rs 106.52 crore

Net loss of New Delhi Television reported to Rs 8.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.08% to Rs 106.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 48.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 370.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 385.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales106.5266.96 59 370.01385.86 -4 OPM %-14.63-22.03 --7.8114.79 - PBDT-5.97-12.28 51 -10.5668.60 PL PBT-8.62-15.28 44 -20.0451.48 PL NP-8.460.59 PL -20.2148.74 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Indices trade with small gains; European mkt opens higher

Sensex slips 474 pts; media shares slide for 3rd day

Barometers came off day's low, media shares slip

Market extends losses; Sensex slides 332 pts

Integrated Proteins standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 1.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Visco Trade Associates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 13390.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 53.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story