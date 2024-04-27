New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.08% to Rs 106.52 crore

Net loss of New Delhi Television reported to Rs 8.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.08% to Rs 106.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 48.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 370.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 385.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

106.5266.96370.01385.86-14.63-22.03-7.8114.79-5.97-12.28-10.5668.60-8.62-15.28-20.0451.48-8.460.59-20.2148.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News