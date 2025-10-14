RBL Bank gains on reports of Emirates NBD's Rs 15,000 crore investment plan

RBL Bank rose 1.15% to Rs 293.50 after media reports suggested that Emirates NBD, the UAE's second-largest bank, is in advanced talks to invest Rs 15,000 crore for a 51% stake, aiming to gain majority control in the Indian private lender.

According to reports, the proposed investment will be made through a preferential allotment of shares and warrants, followed by an open offer for an additional 26%. The capital infusion is expected to help recapitalise RBL Bank and strengthen its balance sheet.

The potential deal would expand Emirates NBD's footprint in Asia and bolster its presence in the India-West Asia remittance corridor, where the UAE accounts for nearly half of the $38.7 billion remitted to India from Gulf countries in FY24.

A formal announcement could come around October 18, coinciding with RBL Bank's board meeting to approve its quarterly results. The Kolhapur-based lender is entirely publicly held, with multiple institutional investors owning small stakes. The stock exchanges have sought clarification from RBL Bank on 14 October 2025, regarding the news report. The banks reply is awaited. RBL Bank is a private sector bank with an expanding presence across the country. The bank offers specialized services under five business verticals, namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, and treasury and financial markets operations. As of 30 June 2025, the bank has 2,036 total touchpoints of which 562 are bank branches and 1,474 business correspondent branches. Of 1,474 BC branches, 297 are banking outlets.