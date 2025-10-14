Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MCX India extends gains on active bullion trade

MCX India extends gains on active bullion trade

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Multi Commodity Exchange of India climbed 4.17% to Rs 9,300.90, marking their second consecutive session of gains.

The stock has advanced 7.05% in two days, buoyed by strong activity in gold and silver futures as volatility in global bullion prices drew higher trading volumes.

According to a domestic brokerage report, the outlook for MCX remains positive, with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 10,000. The brokerage expects the exchange to benefit from the launch of new products, ongoing technological upgrades, and rising market participation, particularly in the bullion segment.

MCX is India's first listed electronic exchange with pan India presence. MCX is Indias leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of about 98.80% in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in Q1 FY2025-26 (April 2025 June 2025).

The company's board will consider Q2 results on 6 November 2025. On a consolidated basis, MCX's net profit for Q1FY26 came in at Rs 203.19 crore, marking an 83% year-on-year (YoY) rise from the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 50% over Q4FY25. Income from operations jumped to Rs 373.21 crore, up 59% YoY and 28% QoQ.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBL Bank's total deposits jumps 8% YoY to Rs 1,16,665 cr in Q2 FY26

BCL Industries receives I-REC certificates for its 10 MW captive power plant

Prestige Group launches residential project in Dahisar-Mira Road, Mumbai

AUD/USD slump to one and half month low amid US-China trade tensions

MTAR Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story