MCX India extends gains on active bullion trade

Multi Commodity Exchange of India climbed 4.17% to Rs 9,300.90, marking their second consecutive session of gains.

The stock has advanced 7.05% in two days, buoyed by strong activity in gold and silver futures as volatility in global bullion prices drew higher trading volumes.

According to a domestic brokerage report, the outlook for MCX remains positive, with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 10,000. The brokerage expects the exchange to benefit from the launch of new products, ongoing technological upgrades, and rising market participation, particularly in the bullion segment.

MCX is India's first listed electronic exchange with pan India presence. MCX is Indias leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of about 98.80% in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in Q1 FY2025-26 (April 2025 June 2025).