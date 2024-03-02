Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank Ltd soars 1.5%, up for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd soars 1.5%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 270.8, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.45% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% gain in NIFTY and a 12.9% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 270.8, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22378.4. The Sensex is at 73806.15, up 0.08%. RBL Bank Ltd has added around 2.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23688.85, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 271, up 0.91% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 62.45% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% gain in NIFTY and a 12.9% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 14.84 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

