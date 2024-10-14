RBL Bank Ltd soars 2.13%, up for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 208.77, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.33% in last one year as compared to a 27.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.36% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank. RBL Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 208.77, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25137.7. The Sensex is at 82005.67, up 0.77%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 2.86% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25642.6, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 208.66, up 1.81% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 14.33% in last one year as compared to a 27.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.36% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

