Tips Music Ltd gains for fifth session

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 839.2, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 163.9% in last one year as compared to a 27.4% fall in NIFTY and a 11.25% fall in the Nifty Media. Tips Music Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 839.2, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25137.7. The Sensex is at 82005.67, up 0.77%. Tips Music Ltd has added around 23.38% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2077.25, down 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 73.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News