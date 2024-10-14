Granules India Ltd spurts 0.27%, gains for fifth straight session

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 605.5, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.77% in last one year as compared to a 27.4% jump in NIFTY and a 55.19% jump in the Nifty Pharma. Granules India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 605.5, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25137.7. The Sensex is at 82005.67, up 0.77%. Granules India Ltd has gained around 10.11% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23582.25, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 608.35, up 0.5% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 71.77% in last one year as compared to a 27.4% jump in NIFTY and a 55.19% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 32.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

