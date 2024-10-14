Muthoot Finance Ltd spurts 0.19%, gains for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1949.15, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.55% in last one year as compared to a 27.4% jump in NIFTY and a 20.32% jump in the Nifty Financial Services. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1949.15, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25137.7. The Sensex is at 82005.67, up 0.77%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has slipped around 3.2% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23612.55, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91261 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1956.7, up 0.33% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

