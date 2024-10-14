Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd gains for fifth session

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6445.7, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 193.37% in last one year as compared to a 27.4% gain in NIFTY and a 20.32% gain in the Nifty Financial Services. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6445.7, up 0.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25137.7. The Sensex is at 82005.67, up 0.77%. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd has added around 15.25% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23612.55, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 301.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

