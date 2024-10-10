Tips Music Ltd spurts 2.84%

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 788.6, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 155.5% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% drop in NIFTY and a 9.27% drop in the Nifty Media index. Tips Music Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 788.6, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25018.1. The Sensex is at 81630.89, up 0.2%. Tips Music Ltd has risen around 13.17% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2074.4, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 68.1 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

