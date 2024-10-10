Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd spurts 1.24%

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd spurts 1.24%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 4423.8, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.03% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.88% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4423.8, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25018.1. The Sensex is at 81630.89, up 0.2%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has risen around 0.5% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23546, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4429.4, up 0.87% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 61.03% in last one year as compared to a 26.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.88% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 45.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts, at 81,700, Nifty at 25,050; Health, Pharma, IT drag

Forbes 2024: Ambani leads, Adani gains big, India's rich hit new high

China seeks deeper economic ties with Asean as South China Sea row lurks

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 full schedule, venues, time, squads, live streaming

CreditAccess Grameen share price hit 52-wk low on weak Q2 disbursements

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story