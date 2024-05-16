Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.47%, gains for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2687.9, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.3% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% jump in NIFTY and a 52.51% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2687.9, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22174.85. The Sensex is at 72914.37, down 0.1%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 5.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18886.55, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48530 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2697.3, up 1.45% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 76.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

