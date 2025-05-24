Concord Drugs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.57% to Rs 10.39 crore

Net profit of Concord Drugs reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.57% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.66% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 45.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

