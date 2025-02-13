RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 88.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 251.45% to Rs 24.18 crore

Net profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power rose 88.04% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 251.45% to Rs 24.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.24.186.885.5417.012.321.292.311.291.730.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News