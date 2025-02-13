RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 88.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 251.45% to Rs 24.18 crore

Net profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power rose 88.04% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 251.45% to Rs 24.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales24.186.88 251 OPM %5.5417.01 -PBDT2.321.29 80 PBT2.311.29 79 NP1.730.92 88

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

