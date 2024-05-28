Sales decline 9.52% to Rs 60.86 crore

Net profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure rose 49.29% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 60.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.65% to Rs 19.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 110.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

60.8667.26110.29128.5628.0012.2134.8015.2513.439.2327.7720.4311.619.2121.7520.2811.607.7719.6715.78

