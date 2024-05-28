Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RDB Realty & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 49.29% in the March 2024 quarter

RDB Realty &amp; Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 49.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 9.52% to Rs 60.86 crore

Net profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure rose 49.29% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 60.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.65% to Rs 19.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 110.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales60.8667.26 -10 110.29128.56 -14 OPM %28.0012.21 -34.8015.25 - PBDT13.439.23 46 27.7720.43 36 PBT11.619.21 26 21.7520.28 7 NP11.607.77 49 19.6715.78 25

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

