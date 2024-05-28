Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBEC Sugar consolidated net profit rises 135.19% in the March 2024 quarter

SBEC Sugar consolidated net profit rises 135.19% in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales rise 8.26% to Rs 239.17 crore

Net profit of SBEC Sugar rose 135.19% to Rs 32.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 239.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 220.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 654.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 658.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales239.17220.93 8 654.51658.46 -1 OPM %20.4312.58 -6.843.13 - PBDT41.4719.95 108 22.8812.88 78 PBT36.0414.60 147 1.52-8.30 LP NP32.0813.64 135 -12.10-8.72 -39

May 28 2024

