RDB Realty & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 10.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of RDB Realty & Infrastructure declined 10.38% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 258.23% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.708.574.0115.401.281.411.271.410.951.06

